* "Never been secret", it says of corporate tax deals
* Belgium says it expects to receive data next month
* Luxembourg still rejects EU antitrust request for data
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 Luxembourg is giving details of
its tax deals with foreign firms to governments that ask for
them, its finance ministry said on Tuesday, addressing critics
of its role in helping companies avoid taxes on a global scale.
In a statement issued after a Belgian minister revealed he
was expecting data next month, the ministry said it had always
been willing to share such information, despite a current court
battle with the European Union over the grand duchy's refusal to
release tax files to EU antitrust investigators.
"The rulings issued by the Luxembourg tax authorities are
not, and have never been, secret," it said. However, a finance
ministry spokesman said the Belgian handover would be the first
on a large scale. And Luxembourg still rejected the demands of
the EU competition agents, as they were not a tax authority.
International criticism of the tiny state's tax practices
intensified a month ago with further media revelations based on
leaked documents - dubbed "LuxLeaks". Much has focused on
Jean-Claude Juncker, the long-time prime minister of Luxembourg
who took over as the EU's chief executive last month.
The present government has said it expects further media
reports questioning how Luxembourg cooperated with international
accountants to approve arrangements that let companies channel
profits through the country, paying its low tax rates rather
than the higher rates in states where they did more business.
Juncker, who will take his formal oath of office before EU
judges in Luxembourg on Wednesday a day after celebrating his
60th birthday, has defended the development of Luxembourg's tax
and finance specialties while he was in government but now
promotes a plan for a common EU system to share tax information.
Having comfortably survived a censure motion brought by
Eurosceptics in the European Parliament last month, Juncker's
position as president of the EU's executive body, the
Commission, does not appear to be in jeopardy at present.
EU SHARING PLAN
The Luxembourg finance ministry said its agreement to pass
details of "tax rulings" affecting Belgian companies to the
Belgian government reflected a long-standing policy:
"Luxembourg, spontaneously and upon request, exchanges
information on rulings with other countries, as foreseen by
non-double taxation treaties," it said.
"These developments are in line with Luxembourg's commitment
to the initiative of the EU Commission to quickly present a
draft directive aimed at introducing a mandatory automatic
exchange of information on tax rulings."
The ministry spokesman said it was also cooperating with an
informal request from France for such information.
The European Commission launched investigations this year
into whether U.S. retailer Amazon and a unit of Italian
carmaker Fiat benefited from unfair state aid to the
detriment of competitors as a result of tax arrangements in
Luxembourg. It is also probing other firms in other countries.
(Writing by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Susan Thomas)