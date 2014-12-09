LONDON Dec 9 Tax deals that entertainment giant
Walt Disney Co., commodities group Koch Industries
and others agreed with the Luxembourg authorities
were revealed on Tuesday by the International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
A spokesman for Luxembourg's finance ministry declined
comment.
The EC was already investigating the legality of tax deals
similar to those revealed by the ICIJ, that Luxembourg and some
other EU countries agreed in recent decades.
The ICIJ said Disney and Koch channeled hundreds of millions
of dollars in profits through Luxembourg subsidiaries between
2009 and 2013, that enjoyed tax rates of less than 1 percent.
Tax avoidance is legal but companies which use complex
structures to reduce their tax bills are coming under increasing
scrutiny from the public, and legislators internationally, who
have promised to crack down on the practices.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Susan Thomas)