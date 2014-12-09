LONDON Dec 9 Tax deals that entertainment giant Walt Disney Co., commodities group Koch Industries and others agreed with the Luxembourg authorities were revealed on Tuesday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

A spokesman for Luxembourg's finance ministry declined comment.

The EC was already investigating the legality of tax deals similar to those revealed by the ICIJ, that Luxembourg and some other EU countries agreed in recent decades.

The ICIJ said Disney and Koch channeled hundreds of millions of dollars in profits through Luxembourg subsidiaries between 2009 and 2013, that enjoyed tax rates of less than 1 percent.

Tax avoidance is legal but companies which use complex structures to reduce their tax bills are coming under increasing scrutiny from the public, and legislators internationally, who have promised to crack down on the practices. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Susan Thomas)