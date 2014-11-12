UK lawmakers reject attempt to give parliament greater say over Brexit terms
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.
BRUSSELS Nov 12 The new European Commission president, Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker, took political responsibility for his country's tax practices on Wednesday, saying he would fight tax evasion with more automatic exchange of information between countries.
"I am not the architect of what you could call the Luxembourgish problem," Juncker, who was the tiny Grand Duchy's prime minister between 1995 and 2013, told a news conference. "There is nothing in my past indicating that my ambition was to organize tax evasion in Europe," he said.
Tax authorities are independent of the Luxembourg government he said. However, Juncker said: "I am politically responsible for what happened in each and every corner and quarter (of Luxembourg). (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; reporting by Adrian Croft)
WASHINGTON, March 13 With Republicans bracing for a nonpartisan report that could show their healthcare plan taking away medical insurance from many Americans, President Donald Trump played cheerleader on Monday for the proposal ahead of a tough fight in Congress.
SAO PAULO, March 13 French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.