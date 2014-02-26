LUXEMBOURG Feb 26 More Chinese banks are hoping
to set up in Luxembourg, the euro zone state's finance minister
said on Wednesday, as China steps up the internationalisation of
its yuan currency.
Three Chinese banks - Bank of China, CCB
and ICBC, already operate in
the European financial centre.
"I also know there are some other banks in the pipeline,"
Pierre Gramegna told a conference on the offshore renminbi, or
yuan.
"This illustrates that Luxembourg has been chosen as the
favourite hub for Chinese banks in the euro zone."
Luxembourg is competing with other European financial
centres, including London, for a major role in the growing
market for offshore yuan.
Luxembourg has the largest yuan deposit base in Europe and
the most dim sum bonds - yuan bonds issued outside China -
listed on its stock exchange.
But London is the world's biggest foreign exchange market
and is talking with China about setting up a yuan clearing bank.
London has also been granted RQFII (renminbi qualified
foreign institutional investor) status, allowing UK investors
the right to buy up to 80 billion yuan ($13 billion) in mainland
assets directly using the renminbi.
Luxembourg would like similar privileges, Gramegna said.
"One or more of the banks already here in Luxembourg could serve
as a (yuan) clearing bank for the whole euro zone, that could be
a major boost," Gramegna said.
"We would like (RQFII status) to be extended towards
Luxembourg."
He told a news conference he had discussed requests for
clearing and RFQII status.
"The Chinese authorities are very much aware of our
requests. We are in constructive dialogue with all the
stakeholders involved in this issue."