Dec 2 Luxfer Holdings Plc, a maker of high-performance materials, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $185.4 million in an initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) priced at $13-$15 apiece.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Salford, England-based company said it plans to offer up to 10.8 million ADSs to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LXFR."

Jefferies, Credit Suisse, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Dahlman Rose & Co will underwrite the offering.

The company, whose materials are used in environmental technology, healthcare, safety and others, intends to use the IPO proceeds partly to repay debt and contribute towards the purchase of insurance for its pension plans.

Luxfer had sales of about $385 million in the first nine months of 2011, including about $166 million from its gas cylinder business, and recorded a net profit of $32.2 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)