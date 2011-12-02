(Follows alerts)
* Sees IPO of 10.8 mln American Depositary Shares
* Sees ADSs priced $13-$15 apiece
* Intends to list on NYSE under the symbol "LXFR"
Dec 2 Luxfer Holdings Plc, a maker of
high-performance materials, filed with U.S. regulators to raise
up to $185.4 million in an initial public offering of its
American Depositary Shares (ADS) priced at $13-$15 apiece.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Salford, England-based company said it plans to
offer up to 10.8 million ADSs to be listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "LXFR."
Jefferies, Credit Suisse, KeyBanc Capital Markets and
Dahlman Rose & Co will underwrite the offering.
The company, whose materials are used in environmental
technology, healthcare, safety and others, intends to use the
IPO proceeds partly to repay debt and contribute towards the
purchase of insurance for its pension plans.
Luxfer had sales of about $385 million in the first nine
months of 2011, including about $166 million from its gas
cylinder business, and recorded a net profit of $32.2 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)