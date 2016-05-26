May 26 LuxNet :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$223,076,478 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 22

* Last date before book closure June 23 with book closure period from June 24 to June 28

* Record date June 28

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zHtC

