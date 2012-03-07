Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
NEW YORK/MOSCOW, March 7 Luxoft, a Moscow-based engineering software division of consulting group IBS, is preparing a U.S. initial public offering, two sources said, becoming the latest Russian company to eye a New York listing.
Luxoft would follow Epam Systems Inc which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in February. Epam is incorporated in Delaware and has delivery centers located in Russia.
Luxoft is ready for a listing, one source familiar with the matter and one financial market source said. It has hired UBS, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse to work on the IPO, the financial market source said.
IBS declined comment.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Olga Popova; additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, Writing by Megan Davies, Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* SodaStream recalls about 51,000 units of carbonating bottles due to injury hazard
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.