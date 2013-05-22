May 22 Russian IT group IBS Group's
software development unit Luxoft Holding Inc filed with U.S.
regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $80 million in an initial
public offering of its common stock.
Switzerland-based Luxoft provides software development and
support, product engineering and testing, and technology
consulting services. It counts Deutsche Bank AG, UBS
AG and Boeing Co among its customers. ()
Sources told Reuters in March 2012 that software developer
Luxoft started preparing for a U.S. initial public offering,
shortly after a debut by Russian rival Epam Systems Inc
.
Shares of business software companies such as WorkDay Inc
, Guidewire Software Inc and Service Now Inc
are trading well above their IPO prices. Stock of
Tableau Software Inc and Marketo Inc surged
more than 60 percent in their market debut last week.
The company, which plans to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LXFT," listed UBS, Credit
Suisse and JP Morgan among the underwriters to its offering.