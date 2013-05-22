May 22 Russian IT group IBS Group's software development unit Luxoft Holding Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $80 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Switzerland-based Luxoft provides software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting services. It counts Deutsche Bank AG, UBS AG and Boeing Co among its customers. ()

Sources told Reuters in March 2012 that software developer Luxoft started preparing for a U.S. initial public offering, shortly after a debut by Russian rival Epam Systems Inc .

Shares of business software companies such as WorkDay Inc , Guidewire Software Inc and Service Now Inc are trading well above their IPO prices. Stock of Tableau Software Inc and Marketo Inc surged more than 60 percent in their market debut last week.

The company, which plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LXFT," listed UBS, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan among the underwriters to its offering.