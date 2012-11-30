UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 30 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, said on Friday it had signed a deal to buy French luxury eyewear maker Alain Mikli for around 90 million euros ($117 million).
The deal strengthens Luxottica's luxury brands portfolio, the company added in a statement.
In 2011 Alain Mikli posted net sales of about 60 million euros. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources