MILAN, March 12 Italian premium eyewear maker Luxottica has set the final terms on a 500 million euro 2019 bond it launched earlier on Monday, sources close to the deal said.

Books for the issue have closed with orders from more than 500 accounts totalling around 9 billion euros, the sources said.

The final yield has been set at 185 basis points over the midswap rate. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)