MILAN Oct 8 Italy's Luxottica performed strongly in the third quarter but the weakening of several currencies versus the euro affected its results, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The world's biggest premium eyewear maker by revenue said in a statement which accompanied its 2013 investor day that the third quarter had been in line with the first half of 2013.

Luxottica, which makes around 60 percent of its revenue in North America, saw net profits rise 12.5 percent to 218 million euros ($296 million) in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7368 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)