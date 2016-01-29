MILAN Jan 29 Italian eyewear group Luxottica lost its third chief executive in a year and a half on Friday as key shareholder and founder Leonardo Del Vecchio tightened his grip on the group.

Chairman Del Vecchio, 80, will take on executive powers and inherit the responsibility for markets from Adil Mehboob-Khan, who arrived at the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses only a year ago to patch up a management crisis.

Massimo Vian will remain co-CEO in charge of production. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)