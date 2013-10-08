MILAN Oct 8 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eye wear maker by sales, recorded "solid" revenues in the third quarter, although the strength of the euro affected its results, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We're happy with another solid quarter in terms of top line," chief executive Andrea Guerra told an investor day in Cincinnati, United States, in a presentation that was broadcast on the company's website.

In a statement, he used the same adjective for the company's performance in the first nine months, and said he expected profitability to be in line with revenues. Guerra gave no figures, however.

Luxottica, which owns the Ray-Ban and Oliver Peoples brands and makes glasses under licence for the Armani Group, saw net profit rise 12.5 percent to 218 million euros ($296 million) in the second quarter. It releases third quarter earnings on Oct. 29.

Guerra said Luxottica was having to cope with "unbelievable currency fluctuations" in countries including but not limited to the United States.

Luxottica makes around 60 percent of its sales in North America. The U.S. dollar hit an 8-month low against a basket of currencies last week amid concerns over a standoff on the federal budget and the U.S. debt ceiling.

Shares in Luxottica have been volatile over the past week, hitting a three-month low during trading on Tuesday. Traders said selling was likely to be the result of concerns over its U.S. exposure.

Guerra said the deadlock in Washington had had a direct impact on Luxottica's Oakley brand, which owns Eye Safety Systems, a provider of eyewear to the U.S. military.

"We had a little bit of our Oakley military budget which has been widely cut by authorities," Guerra said.

However, Guerra maintained that North America was a "structurally growing market" for the company. A Luxottica statement quoted an industry estimate that the value of the North American eye wear market could grow from $35.5 billion currently to $44-47 billion by 2020.