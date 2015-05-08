MILAN May 8 Leonardo Del Vecchio, the controlling shareholder in Italy's Luxottica, nudged up his stake in the eyewear group this week as the stock dropped following the release of first-quarter results.

A regulatory filing on Friday showed Del Vecchio bought Luxottica shares on Tuesday and Wednesday worth an overall 17 million euros ($19 million), raising the stake held through his holding company Delfin by 0.06 percent to 61.44 percent

Shares in Luxottica hit an all-time high of 62.5 euros last month as investors bet on the boost from a stronger dollar to its U.S. sales, which are more than half the total.

But the stock fell to a near two-month low of 55.85 euros on Wednesday, with traders citing the euro clawing back some ground against the dollar recently and an unchanged guidance from the company despite strong first-quarter results.

Shares in Luxottica close up 3.5 percent on Friday at 59.9 euros.

($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)