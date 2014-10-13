MILAN Oct 13 Italy's Luxottica said on Monday its chairman Leonardo del Vecchio had temporarily taken over executive powers at the eyewear group after the departure of CEO Enrico Cavatorta.

In a statement, Luxottica said the board had accepted the resignation of Cavatorta from the board "following disagreements on the current governance structure."

Roger Abravanel also resigned from the board for the same reasons, the company said.

The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses said on Sunday Cavatorta was quitting only six weeks after the unexpected departure of predecessor Andrea Guerra.

Luxottica said the appointment of COO Massimo Vian as co-CEO for operations and product would take place when the company had appointed the other co-CEO who would be in charge of markets.

The company said sales in the third quarter grew in line with the first half at constant exchange rates while net income was seen up around 10 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)