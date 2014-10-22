(Repeats with no change to text)
By Valentina Za
MILAN Oct 22 Luxottica, the world's
largest eyewear group, named a senior Procter & Gamble
manager as its new co-chief executive on Wednesday, seeking to
solve a governance crisis after losing two chief executives in
the span of six weeks.
The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses said its chairman
would propose at a board meeting on Oct. 29 that Adil
Mehboob-Khan be appointed as co-CEO in charge of markets from
January and in the interim joins the board as a non-executive
director.
The move follows last week's abrupt departure of the last
CEO, Enrico Cavatorta, who only six weeks earlier had taken over
from long-time boss Andrea Guerra.
Both executives have clashed with Luxottica's chairman and
majority owner Leonardo Del Vecchio, 79, who has temporarily
taken on management of the group.
Del Vecchio now plans to hand all executive responsibilities
to Chief Operating Officer Massimo Vian, who will become co-CEO
in charge of operations and products once Mehboob-Khan joins,
the company said.
The chairman had already intended to put Vian in charge
until the second co-CEO was found but had to shelve that plan
only a day after unveiling it following a board clash.
Del Vecchio said on Wednesday the naming of Vian as co-CEO
guaranteed "continuity with the existing strategy."
"At the same time, Adil's appointment as Co-CEO for Markets
will bring fresh energy," he added in a statement.
Mehboob-Khan is set to leave Procter & Gamble on Jan. 1
after 27 years, the U.S. company said in a separate statement.
Over the past three years, the London-born executive has led
professional haircare brand Wella, where he will be replaced by
Global Group President Patrice Louvet, P&G said.
Luxottica adopted plans for a dual chief executive model
after Guerra's departure, drawing criticism from some analysts
who said the structure hampered decision-making.
Guerra, widely considered one of Italy's best top managers,
presided over a doubling of group sales to 7.3 billion euros.
The subsequent departure of Cavatorta, Luxottica's trusted
chief financial officer since 1999, has further stoked
investors' concerns and hastened Luxottica's search for a new
co-CEO after the group had previously said it would take time.
Luxottica, 61 percent owned by Del Vecchio, is due to
publish third-quarter results on Oct. 29 and it has forecast a
net profit rise of around 10 percent as a stronger dollar boosts
U.S. sales.
"We believe though that all eyes will be on corporate
governance as the investor community will be seeking answers on
the recent management changes and on the reasons behind
Cavatorta's unexpected decision to leave," JP Morgan analysts
said in a note earlier this week.
(1 US dollar = 0.7901 euros)
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by
Silvia Aloisi and Greg Mahlich)