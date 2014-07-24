MILAN, July 24 Italy's Luxottica has extended a licence agreement to produce and distribute Chanel-branded eyeglasses until the end of 2018, renewable for a further two years, the world's largest eyewear maker by revenue said on Thursday.

The relationship between Luxottica and Chanel dates back to 1999 when the French fashion house launched its first-ever eyewear collections, CEO Andrea Guerra said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)