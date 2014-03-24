BRIEF-Moneygram board says Euronet's proposal could be "company superior proposal"
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"
(Recasts lead, adds context, details)
MILAN, March 24 Ray-Ban sunglasses maker Luxottica said on Monday it had sealed a strategic partnership with Google Inc over its Glass eyewear that could pave the way for a new market in smart glasses.
In a statement, Italy's Luxottica said it would design, develop and distribute a new kind of eyewear for the U.S. group's Internet-connected Glass eyewear.
Google Glass is a small stamp-sized screen attached to a pair of eyeglass frames. It can record video, access email, and retrieve information from the Web by connecting wirelessly to a user's cell phone.
Luxottica said the two groups would work together to create innovative wearable devices for the iconic Glass brand.
No financial terms were disclosed.
Luxottica said its two major brands, Ray-Ban and Oakley, would be part of the deal with Glass but it gave no further details.
"We believe that a strategic partnership with a leading player like Google is the ideal platform for developing a new way forward in our industry and answering the evolving needs of consumers on a global scale," Luxottica Chief Executive Officer Andrea Guerra said.
Many believe wearable computers such as Google Glass represent the next big shift in technology, just as smartphones evolved from personal computers.
But some concern has been expressed over possible privacy intrusion issues the device might entail. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"
* Ciber announces agreement to sell its Infor practice to Infor
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.