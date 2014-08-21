MILAN Aug 21 Italy's Luxottica said on Thursday it planned to discuss the issue of a possible exit of Chief Executive Andrea Guerra at its next board meeting.

In a statement issued at the behest of Italian market regulator Consob, Luxottica said no meeting had yet been called and board members had not received any communications concerning press reports that Guerra may leave.

On Wednesday, three sources close to the matter said the luxury eyewear maker could part ways with Guerra due to disagreements over strategy with Luxottica's founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Luxottica reiterated on Thursday that for some time its CEO and chairman had been debating the group's "strategic direction and managerial structure," adding it did not expect to comment further on the reports.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)