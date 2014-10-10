* Longstanding CEO left due to rifts with chairman

* Company announced complex management structure

* Still looking for second co-CEO

* Tensions are brewing - sources

MILAN, Oct 10 Italy's Luxottica is struggling to create a stable top management team six weeks after the exit of its longstanding chief executive, Andrea Guerra, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, undermining investors' hopes for a smooth transition at the world's biggest eyewear maker.

After a successful 10-year tenure, Guerra stepped down on Sept. 1 due to rifts with Chairman and controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio, who is now returning to play a key role at the group he founded in 1961 after taking a backseat for a decade.

Chief Financial Officer Enrico Cavatorta replaced Guerra as CEO and will be flanked by a co-chief executive that Luxottica has yet to recruit.

In a complex governance structure that has drawn criticism from some analysts, a third top executive has been put in charge of production and reports directly to 79-year-old Del Vecchio, who heads an executive committee meant to comprise the three top managers.

A little more than a month after these changes were announced, the dust has not settled at the maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses.

Italy's top financial daily, Il Sole 24 Ore, said on Friday that Cavatorta could resign after cashing in 22 million euros this week from the sale of Luxottica shares to Del Vecchio, who already owns around 61 percent of the group.

The three sources familiar with the matter said the situation at Luxottica was tense, with one saying Cavatorta may decide to resign as a result.

Luxottica declined to comment. Cavatorta did not reply to a Reuters' email requesting comment.

Del Vecchio has become a near-daily presence at Luxottica's brand-new headquarters in the centre of Milan after 10 years in which he would only be seen mostly at board meetings, sources have said.

"As he oversees products Mr. Del Vecchio has a say over everything," an analyst said, asking not to be named as the matter is sensitive. "And it is well known he is not an easy person to get on with."

Del Vecchio said in a newspaper interview last month he had clashed with Guerra as Guerra had opposed his plans to take a more active role in the firm to prepare for a handover to his sons.

Until now Del Vecchio had always prided himself in keeping his family out of his business.

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday Del Vecchio's wife wanted to have a 25 percent stake in the family holding controlling Luxottica, and that this was contrary to Del Vecchio's plans to divide the ownership in equal parts among his six children.

One source said the presence of the Del Vecchio family and of people close to it had become "cumbersome" for Luxottica.

Cavatorta said last month the role of Del Vecchio during the transition phase would be to guarantee that any differences of opinion between the two co-CEOs did not paralyze the company.

Under Guerra, sales at Luxottica more than doubled to 7.3 billion euros, boosted in part by acquisitions, making it the world's biggest eyewear group.

Under Guerra, sales at Luxottica more than doubled to 7.3 billion euros, boosted in part by acquisitions, making it the world's biggest eyewear group.

Luxottica's dominant position in the eyewear sector, due to a strong brand portfolio and a successful design-to-distribution business model, have so far reassured investors and supported the stock despite the turmoil.