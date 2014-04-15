MILAN, April 15 Italian eyewear group Luxottica
said on Tuesday it had signed a ten-year licensing
agreement with U.S. luxury-goods company Michael Kors Holdings
Limited.
The first Michael Kors collection to be produced with the
Italian company will be launched in January 2015, Luxottica
said.
The agreement will allow Michael Kors Holdings Limited to
expand its eyewear business on a global level, Luxottica said.
The U.S. company, founded by fashion designer Michael Kors,
is best known for its urban-inspired women's clothing and
accessories.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)