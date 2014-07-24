* Wholesale and retail divisions see strong demand at start of Q3

* Q2 sales up 7 pct before forex impact, up 2.1 pct after

* Q2 sales up 4 pct in North America, up 21 pct in emerging mkts-CEO (Adds comments from CEO, details)

By Valentina Za and Sabina Suzzi

MILAN, July 24 Italian luxury eyewear group Luxottica is optimistic about prospects for the rest of 2014 after sales accelerated in the second quarter, offsetting the impact of euro strength which is now seen waning.

On Thursday, the world's largest eyewear maker by revenue posted a 2.1 percent rise in second-quarter sales to 2.06 billion euros ($2.8 billion), broadly in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Sales at the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses rose 7 percent at constant exchange rates, picking up from January-March's 4.2 percent increase as the North American market recovered after a harsh winter that kept shoppers at home. North America accounts for more than half of group revenue.

"Results such as these in the important spring/summer quarter give us good confidence over the rest of the year," Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters. "We have resumed our customary pace of growth."

He said the environment remained challenging because of unusually poor summer weather in Europe and a preference among U.S. consumers for big-item purchases.

The negative impact of the strong euro should more than halve in the remainder of 2014 compared with the first half, he said. But if the weather failed to improve sales would suffer.

"July is in line (with the second quarter). Clearly it'd be nice to see the sun," Guerra said. "So far we've held our own. Obviously if we skipped the summer altogether there would be a small impact, but I don't think that will be the case."

CHANEL LICENCE

Luxottica, whose portfolio of brands is considered best-in-class by analysts, extended its licence accord with Chanel on Thursday until the end of 2018, renewable for another two years.

JPMorgan analysts said in a note that a 7 percent rise in quarterly sales brought Luxottica back on track to meet its "Rule of Thumb" this year, by which a high single-digit percentage rise in revenue before currency effects translates into an operating and net profit growth which is twice as fast.

In the second quarter adjusted operating income rose 7 percent to 396 million euros. Operating profitability and tight control of working capital boosted Luxottica's free cash flow to a quarterly record of 321 million euros, it said.

Guerra said Luxottica remained ready to seize chances to grow through small and targeted acquisitions but was "quiet" at the moment after buying a small Spanish retail chain with 15 airport-located outlets earlier this year. ($1 = 0.7422 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Catherine Evans)