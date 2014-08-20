MILAN Aug 20 Andrea Guerra, chief executive of Italy's Luxottica, is close to leaving the eyewear group after differences of opinion with founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio, several newspapers said on Wednesday.

Luxottica, the world's largest eyewear maker by revenue, declined to comment.

According to a report in Corriere della Sera, relations between Guerra and Del Vecchio worsened after a recent decision to partner with Google to market Google Glass.

But the paper cited a source close to Guerra as saying the next move was in the hands of Del Vecchio.

Del Vecchio owns 66.5 percent of Luxottica.

Guerra's exit would not be immediate but would be phased over coming months, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing what it said were authoritative sources.

Guerra, widely seen as a driving force behind Luxottica's success in recent years, has been CEO of the company since 2004. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)