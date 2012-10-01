MILAN Oct 1 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica's Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said on Monday he is optimistic for full-year 2012 reults despite the slump in Western Europe, thanks to a positive trend seen in demand in the third quarter.

"Third quarter 2012 demand trends are in line with the group's solid first half results, with North America healthy again and Western Europe steadily improving," Guerra said in a statement released during the company's Investor Day.

Through carefully planning its product offer and service, Luxottica has been able to faster deliver eyewear collections, enriched with more sophisticated decorations and innovative materials, to stores, chief executive said in the statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)