MILAN Oct 25 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, said on Thursday its third-quarter profits rose 30.6 percent on strong sales in North America, its main market, and sings of a recovery in Europe.
The Italian company, which makes Ray-Bans and also sunglasses for luxury brands such as Prada and Gucci, said third-quarter net profit totalled 138.6 million euros($179.62 million).
Revenues in the period were up 17 percent at 1.78 billion euros, it said.
Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in a statement North America was growing more than had been expected at the beginning of the year, while growth in western Europe accelerated over the quarter, with signs of improvement in recession-hit Mediterranean countries.
