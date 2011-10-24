(Adds details, CEO interview, shares)
* Q3 net profit 111.2 mln euros, up 9.1 pct
* Q3 net sales 1.524 bln euros, at high end of f'cast range
* CEO says confident about Q4, confirms FY indications
* CEO says in talks with Armani over licence
By Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi
MILAN, Oct 24 Italy's Luxottica, the world's
biggest premium eyewear maker, is looking to new acquisitions in
fast-growing Latin America next year, as it moves to shield its
business from a slowdown in debt-hit mature economies.
The owner of Ray-Ban and Oakley brands said on Monday it
looked to a positive rest of the year, after strong sales of its
high-end sunglasses from Brazil to China offset the impact of a
weak dollar and financial market turbulence.
The maker of sunglasses for top brands such as Tiffany
and Prada posted a 4 percent rise in
third-quarter net sales to 1.524 billion euros ($2.118 billion).
Sales would have risen 10 percent without the impact of a
weak dollar against the euro.
"Today, there are increased uncertainties generally in
international markets, but we believe there are still
significant opportunities for growth," Chief Executive Andrea
Guerra said in the results' statement.
"We strongly believe that our profile and results provide an
excellent basis for us to look with confidence to the future and
the last quarter of the year," the CEO said.
Third-quarter net profit rose 9.1 percent to 111.2 million
euros. Both sales and profits came at the high end of a forecast
range by analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S, echoing strong
results at luxury makers LVMH and Burberry .
In western Europe, sales rose around 7 percent in the first
nine months of the year, Guerra said, citing a good performance
across all markets. Nine-month sales were up 5.9 percent at
current exchange rates to 4.7 billion euros.
Luxottica is boosting its presence in Latin America, a key
retail market. This year, it completed the acquisition of
optical retailer Multiopticas International for a total
investment of 140 million euros. It also bought two smaller
Mexican chains and entered the Israeli market.
"We will keep up with our pace of small and medium
acquisitions," Guerra told Reuters, confirming Latin America as
one of the group's main target markets.
IN TALKS WITH ARMANI
Guerra said 2012 could be a challenging year for those
luxury players which, unlike Luxottica, have not invested in
emerging countries and long-term projects.
"It will not be a year of growth for everybody," he said.
Consultancy Bain & Co expects growth for the resilient
luxury industry in 2011 to be stronger than it was in spring.
The luxury market is normally the last sector to enter
recession and the first to rebound, but analysts say it would
not be immune from any re-run of the 2008-9 economic crisis.
The eyewear market could add more than 2 billion of new
customers in the next few years, the CEO said.
Guerra said the key U.S. market, where Luxottica is also
listed, was in "great shape". In China, Luxottica expects to
open between 60 to 70 new stores in 2012 after 60 new openings
this year.
Guerra confirmed his indications in March that profits could
grow twice as fast as sales in 2011 if revenues grow high-single
digit, in line with last year.
A big boost for Luxottica could come from a licence deal
with top luxury group Giorgio Armani if the Italian fashion
designer opts for its former partner when his contract with
rival eyewear maker Safilo expires next year.
"Yes, we are in talks with Armani," Guerra said.
Safilo has said it is confident of renewing the licence
after making a "compelling" proposal and that a decision by
Armani may come by the end of this year.
Shares in Luxottica closed flat at 21.39 euros on Monday,
underperforming Milan's blue-chip index , which closed
up 0.7 percent.
