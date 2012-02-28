MILAN Feb 28 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest eyewear maker, raised its cash dividend on Tuesday and said it expected a "successful" 2012 after growth in Latin America and at its premium brands helped full-year profits grow by a third.

The group confirmed the resilience of top luxury makers to downturns as it posted a 31 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted net profits to 72.7 million euros, beating a Thomson Reuters Starmine forecast.

Luxottica said it expected 2012 sales to grow by between 4 to 6 percent in western Europe, and by 5-7 percent in North America, where it sells around 60 percent of its products. Sales in emerging markets are seen up by a third this year. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)