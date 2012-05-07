* Q1 adj net profit up 27.2 pct to 145.9 mln euros
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin rise to 19.3 pct
* Company banks on strong emerging market sales
(Adds details, industry body, shares)
By Michel Rose
MILAN, May 7 Italy's Luxottica, the
world's largest premium eyewear maker, said sales in the first
quarter rose 14.9 percent from a year ago, buoyed by dazzling
sales in emerging markets such as Brazil, India and East Asia.
The Milan-based company, which makes Ray-Ban and Oakley
sunglasses, said net sales reached 1.79 billion euros ($2.35
billion) in the quarter, beating a mean I/B/E/S estimate of 1.77
billion euros based on the forecasts of 18 analysts.
"The results achieved in the first quarter of the year are
an excellent foundation for the rest of 2012," Chief Executive
Andrea Guerra said in a statement on Monday.
Many of the markets in which Luxottica operates are in good
shape, despite the difficult environment in the Mediterranean
Europe area.
Illustrating the group's strong pricing power, Guerra said
in a conference call with analysts that Luxottica had managed to
raise prices on its Ray-Ban glasses, even in crisis-hit Southern
Europe.
Earlier this year, Guerra told Reuters that he expected
profits to grow twice as fast as sales this year, which in turn
were expected to rise by a high single-digit percentage.
Luxottica's sales were helped by last year's acquisitions of
Brazil's Tecnol and Multiopticas International, which lifted
revenue by about 40 million euros, the group said.
Overall, sales in Brazil and India climbed some 40 percent,
it said. In the United States, where Luxottica owns the Sunglass
Hut retail chain, sales were up 8.5 percent.
The strong results - which Luxottica dubbed the best
first-quarter in its history - contrasted with those of its
smaller local rival Safilo, which reported a 4 percent
decline in net sales earlier this month.
Luxottica was partly to blame for its competitor's woes, as
Safilo lost its contract to make Armani-branded eyewear to
Guerra's group last November.
Margins rose to 19.3 percent in the first three months of
the year, compared to an 18.2 percent core earnings margin in
the first quarter of 2011.
Luxottica's results came on the day Italian luxury trade
body Altagamma said it expected the global luxury goods market
to reach a record 200 billion euros this year, a 6-7 percent
rise from last year, but slower than the 10 percent posted in
2011.
"Apart from Spain, Italy and Japan, the luxury goods market
is growing significantly everywhere in the world," Armando
Branchini, the head of Altagamma told reporters at an event in
Milan on Monday.
Shares in Luxottica have risen by about a third since the
beginning of the year, outperforming a 13 percent rise in the
wider European household goods sector year-to-date.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sabina Suzzi; editing by M.D. Golan)