UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 2 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, said on Friday it had entered an exclusivity agreement to buy the whole of French luxury and eyewear maker Alain Mikli.
In a statement, Luxottica said the agreement had been signed with Alain Miklitarian and London-based investment firm NEO Capital.
Luxottica, which said the deal would strengthen its luxury brand portfolio, gave no financial details.
In 2011 Alain Mikli posted net sales of about 60 million euros.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources