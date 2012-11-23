MILAN Nov 23 Italy's Luxottica has bought 40 percent of the unlisted 900-store Salmoiraghi & Vigano chain of eyewear shops, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Friday, marking Luxottica's entry into Europe's retail market.

Eyewear manufacturer Luxottica has paid 40 million euros ($51.54 million)for the 40 percent stake, with an option to acquire a majority stake in the coming years for a total of up to 200 million, the paper reported without citing sources.

Luxottica Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters last month his company was looking at possibly buying Salmoiraghi & Vigano.

Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.7761 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Lisa Jucca)