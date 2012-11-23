UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 23 Italy's Luxottica has bought 40 percent of the unlisted 900-store Salmoiraghi & Vigano chain of eyewear shops, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Friday, marking Luxottica's entry into Europe's retail market.
Eyewear manufacturer Luxottica has paid 40 million euros ($51.54 million)for the 40 percent stake, with an option to acquire a majority stake in the coming years for a total of up to 200 million, the paper reported without citing sources.
Luxottica Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters last month his company was looking at possibly buying Salmoiraghi & Vigano.
Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7761 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources