MILAN Oct 24 Italy's Luxottica, the world's
biggest premium eyewear maker, is confident about the rest of
the year, after strong sales of designer sunglasses in the
summer season helped offset the impact of a weak dollar and
financial markets' turbulence.
The owner of Ray-Ban and Oakley brands posted a 4 percent
rise in third-quarter net sales to 1.524 billion euros ($2.118
billion) across all markets, from the U.S. to Mexico and China.
However, sales would have risen 10 percent without the
impact of a weak dollar against the euro.
"Today, there are increased uncertainties generally in
international markets, but we believe there are still
significant opportunities for growth," Chief Executive Andrea
Guerra said in the results' statement.
Third-quarter net profit rose 9.1 percent to 111.2 million
euros. Both sales and profits came at the high end of a forecast
range by analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit rose 4.1 percent without a 21 million euro gain
from the full takeover of optical retailer Multiopticas
International and non-recurring costs related to the group's
50th anniversary celebrations.
"We strongly believe that our profile and results provide an
excellent basis for us to look with confidence to the future and
the last quarter of the year," the CEO said.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi)