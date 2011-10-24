MILAN Oct 24 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is confident about the rest of the year, after strong sales of designer sunglasses in the summer season helped offset the impact of a weak dollar and financial markets' turbulence.

The owner of Ray-Ban and Oakley brands posted a 4 percent rise in third-quarter net sales to 1.524 billion euros ($2.118 billion) across all markets, from the U.S. to Mexico and China.

However, sales would have risen 10 percent without the impact of a weak dollar against the euro.

"Today, there are increased uncertainties generally in international markets, but we believe there are still significant opportunities for growth," Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in the results' statement.

Third-quarter net profit rose 9.1 percent to 111.2 million euros. Both sales and profits came at the high end of a forecast range by analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit rose 4.1 percent without a 21 million euro gain from the full takeover of optical retailer Multiopticas International and non-recurring costs related to the group's 50th anniversary celebrations.

"We strongly believe that our profile and results provide an excellent basis for us to look with confidence to the future and the last quarter of the year," the CEO said. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi)