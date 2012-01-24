UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
(Changes dateline to Jan 24)
MILAN Jan 24 Italy's Luxottica, the world's top premium eyewear maker, expects demand in America to boost revenues in 2012 after sales beat expectations last year.
The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses reported on Tuesday net sales in the fourth quarter of around 1.5 billion euros, up 12.1 percent at current exchange rates.
This was above a mean estimate of around 1.4 billion euros polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, which places more emphasis on projections from the most accurate analysts.
Echoing other luxury makers with a global reach, Luxottica continued to grow in 2011. Full-year net sales rose 7.3 percent to 6.22 billion euros, above SmartEstimate forecasts. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi)
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.