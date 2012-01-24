(Changes dateline to Jan 24)

MILAN Jan 24 Italy's Luxottica, the world's top premium eyewear maker, expects demand in America to boost revenues in 2012 after sales beat expectations last year.

The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses reported on Tuesday net sales in the fourth quarter of around 1.5 billion euros, up 12.1 percent at current exchange rates.

This was above a mean estimate of around 1.4 billion euros polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, which places more emphasis on projections from the most accurate analysts.

Echoing other luxury makers with a global reach, Luxottica continued to grow in 2011. Full-year net sales rose 7.3 percent to 6.22 billion euros, above SmartEstimate forecasts. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi)