New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
MILAN Nov 11 Ray-Ban maker Luxottica is set to open concessions of its LensCrafters optical retail brand in as many as 500 Macy's shops over the next three years after signing an accord with the U.S. department store chain, it said on Wednesday.
Milan-based Luxottica, for whom North America is the biggest market, has already an accord with Macy's giving its Sunglass Hut brand some 670 locations within the U.S. shop chain.
LensCrafters, which will be the exclusive optical retailer at Macy's, will open its first concession in April 2016 with the goal of opening around 100 by the end of next year.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.