By Sabina Suzzi and Lisa Jucca

MILAN, Sept 6 Sales at Italy's Luxottica , the world's biggest maker of upmarket sunglasses, continued their first-half gains into July and August, putting the company on track to achieve record full-year results, its CEO told Reuters.

Luxottica's net sales rose 15.1 percent in the first half of the year. It will release third-quarter results on October 25.

"July and August have retained the positive trend we had seen in the first six months," Luxottica Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in an interview on Thursday.

Guerra said sales had started to improve again in several European countries, while growth in Italy had been flat in the period.

Guerra also said his group was not in talks to sell its U.S. retail unit Sears Optical. Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore had said the unit could be sold for 150 million euros ($189.05 million).

Luxottica's top investor and founder Leonardo Del Vecchio sold on Thursday 18 million shares at 27 euros per share, reaping 486 million euros.

This was well below his initial aim to sell up to 7 percent of the group, or around 33 million shares, a move that Guerra said was aimed at increasing the group's trading liquidity.

"There was a wide mix of investors from the U.S. to the UK to north Europe as well as Asian accounts. There were a couple of decent-sized orders," a financial source close to the deal said.

The source said the full number of shares was not sold because the price was not right. "It's not easy getting away a fast and furious bookbuilding deal this size. Better to have a solid deal at the right price," the source said.

In the interview with Reuters, Guerra said Del Vecchio had accepted only 'reasonable' offers when selling shares via an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by UniCredit and Goldman Sachs.

Guerra said Del Vecchio did not need cash, adding the stock sale had boosted the stock's float by 20 percent.

As a result of the sale, Del Vecchio holds around 62.1 percent of the share capital. Giorgio Armani owns a stake of around 5 percent in Luxottica, leaving the company with a 33 percent free float.

"They didn't sell what they wanted and they don't intend to sell more soon so I think there could be a bit of a share overhang risk for a while," a Milan-based trader said.

At 1320 GMT shares in Luxottica were down 5.4 percent at 27.81 euros. The shares have gained 35.5 percent since the beginning of the year.