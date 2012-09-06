MILAN, Sept 6 Luxottica's controlling investor Leonardo del Vecchio sold only 3.8 percent of the group capital via an accelerated bookbuilding instead of his target of selling up to 7 percent of total shares, a source close to the transaction told Reuters.

Shares in the world's biggest eyewear maker were placed at 27 euros per share, the source said.

At 0800 GMT, the shares were trading down 7.7 percent at 27.14 euros. (Reporting By Massimo Gaia, Writing by Lisa Jucca)