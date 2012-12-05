MILAN Dec 5 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica has renewed its license deal with luxury goods group Prada to the end of 2018, the two companies said on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, they said the agreement related to the design, production and exclusive worldwide distribution of Prada and Miu Miu-branded prescription lenses and sun glasses.

No financial details were disclosed.

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Stephen Jewkes)