MILAN, April 15 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica said on Friday it would take advantage of new rules allowing companies to report only twice a year, as this would better reflect the evolution of its business and help it focus on its long-term strategy.

Instead of publishing a full set of first-quarter earnings on April 29, Luxottica will just publish net sales for the period on that day, followed by a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Valentina Za)