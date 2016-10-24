MILAN Oct 24 Sales and profitability growth at Italy's Luxottica will accelerate next year but it is too early to say by how much, chief executive Massimo Vian said on Monday.

The world's biggest eyewear group said it would meet its 2016 targets after posting a 1.2 percent rise in third-quarter sales, in line with expectations.

"We're working to see how the various projects we started will bear results in 2017. There will be an acceleration in growth, we're working to understand its size," Vian told Reuters over the phone.

Luxottica in July halved its 2016 sales outlook forecasting a 2-3 percent rise at constant currencies this year. It said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would grow in line with sales this year - down from a previous forecast of an EBIT rise equivalent to 1.5 times the sales increase.

"Profits will definitely rise faster than sales (next year), to understand just how fast and when we'll get there you need to give us time," he added.

Luxottica forecast in March, when it also set its original outlook for 2016, a mid-to-high single digit rise in 2017 sales and a growth in EBIT and net income of more than 1.5 times the revenue increase. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)