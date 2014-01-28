UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Jan 28 Ray Ban sunglasses maker Luxottica said on Tuesday 2014 had started well, laying the foundation for growth in the full year, as it reported a rise in full-year sales for 2013.
The world's largest eyewear maker said 2013 revenue rose 7.5 percent at constant exchange rates to 7.3 billion euros ($9.98 billion), in line with analyst expectations, boosted by Europe and emerging markets.
Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters the company would probably sign a new brand licence in 2014 and renew its Chanel licence.
He also said the company was focused on growth over changing its dividend policy, despite rising cash reserves.
"Luxottica is more focused on growth than on a dividend different from that which we have paid so far," Guerra said. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Sabina Suzzi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources