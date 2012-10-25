* Q3 net up 30.6 pct at 138.6 mln euros

* CEO says southern Europe is recovering

* Luxottica looking at Salmoiraghi Vigano-CEO

By Sabina Suzzi and Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Oct 25 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, expects a positive 2013 after reporting a healthy rise in profits thanks to strong sales in North America, its main market, and the first signs of recovery in southern Europe.

The Italian company, which makes Ray-Bans and also sunglasses for luxury brands such as Prada and Gucci, said third-quarter net profit reached 138.6 million euros ($179.62 million), up 30.6 percent on a year earlier.

Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters U.S. sales - which account for 60 percent of the company's revenues - were still growing, but the sweeter surprise was an improvement in recession-hit southern Europe.

"America grows has been growing in a solid way for many quarters now and we don't see any sign of that changing," Guerra said in a telephone interview.

"In the third quarter western Europe grew by nine percent. Continental and northern Europe did very well... but the good thing is the recovery in Mediterranean Europe, with Spain positive and Italy very near breakeven," he said.

European sales account for around 20 percent of revenues. The nine percent growth rate in the third quarter compared with growth of just one percent in the first half of the year. In July, Guerra had said he did not expect "anything positive" in Italy or Spain for the following 12 months.

Sales in emerging markets, a key contributor to the force of the luxury industry amid global economic uncertainties, grew 30 percent in the first nine months of the year after recording a 18 percent growth in the first half.

Third-quarter revenues rose 17 percent to 1.78 billion euros. Results were broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

"I think 2013 can be another satisfactory year for all of us," Guerra said, citing among others the purchase of the Giorgio Armani license, which should start bearing fruit next year.

Analysts expect Luxottica's sales to grow double-digit to 7.8 billion euros in 2012, helped by its global retail and wholesale exposure and by the strengthening of the dollar.

Guerra reiterated his forecast that profits should grow twice as fast as sales this year, which in turn are expected to rise by a high single-digit percentage.

He also said Luxottica, which competes in Italy with smaller rivals Safilo and Marcolin, was looking at the possible acquisition of domestic eyewear retailer Salmoiraghi & Vigano.

"We have several dossiers on the table. Salmoiraghi is one of them," Guerra said, adding it "would be a pity" if the shopping chain were to be snapped up by a foreign buyer.

Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday Luxottica's offer faced competition from French rival Alain Afflelou, while Dutch group Hal - which owns Luxottica's Italian rival Safilo - was also interested in Salmoiraghi.

Il Sole valued the retail chain, which has 500 stores, around 170 million euro of sales and a market share in Italy of 9 percent, at 200-250 million euros, including debt.

Earlier in the day, Luxottica Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio had said his company had denied any interest in the Italian eyewear chain.

Shares in Luxottica closed up 1.64 percent at 28.52 euros on Thursday ahead of results.