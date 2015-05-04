MILAN May 4 Italian eyewear group Luxottica posted a higher-than-expected 33 percent rise in operating profit in the first quarter, which marked the debut of its two newly-appointed chief executives.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the maker of Ray Ban sunglasses came in at 358 million euros ($399 million), topping a consensus forecast of 348 million euros thanks to efforts to keep a lid on cost rises.

Revenues were broadly in line with analyst estimates at 2.2 billion euros, rising 5 percent at constant currencies.

Luxottica stuck with its full-year forecast of a mid-to-high single digit increase in 2015 revenues, and predicted that operating and net profits would rise twice as fast as that.

"We're getting ready for an aggressive second quarter. We expect to close the first half firmly in line with our guidance," co-chief Executive Massimo Vian told Reuters.

Vian, a veteran Luxottica executive, rose to the top following the abrupt exits of two CEOs in the space of six weeks last year due to frictions with Leonardo Del Vecchio, the group's founder and main shareholder.

Vian, who oversees products and operations, was joined in January by Adil Mehboob-Khan, a former Procter & Gamble manager who became CEO for markets in a complex structure that drew criticism from some analysts.

"The organisational model has completed the test phase and delivered the initial results which are under your eyes," Vian said in a telephone interview. "We are very pleased."

First-quarter sales rose 20 percent when including the impact of a stronger dollar on Luxottica's U.S. revenues, which account for more than half of the total.

The successful launch of Michael Kors glasses and recovering sales at optical chain LensCrafters helped the U.S. market, where Luxottica launched a reorganisation of Oakley, the California-based sports eyewear brand acquired in 2007.

The flip side of a weaker euro was that it increased the cost of Luxottica's production in China, which represents 42 percent of the total, and the United States, accounting for another 10 percent. Vian said, however, that the group managed to cut manufacturing and logistics costs by 3 percent at constant currencies.

The optical retail business in Australia was the only weak spot in the quarter, but that was offset by higher sales of sunglasses, he said. Good weather compared to last year also helped push European revenues.

Shares in Luxottica hit an all-time high of 62.5 euros last month as investors bet on the boost from the stronger dollar. The stock closed up 2.3 percent at 60.35 euros on Monday. ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Sabina Suzzi. Editing by Jane Merriman)