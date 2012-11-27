UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 27 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, will spend 45 million euros to become a minority shareholder in optical retailer Salmoiraghi & Vigano.
In a statement Luxottica said it had reached an agreement to buy new shares in Salmoiraghi & Vigano that will give it a 36 percent stake in the retailer.
Under the agreement, Luxottica and Salmoiraghi will have the right as of 2017 to exercise a call option to buy the shares both companies do not own. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources