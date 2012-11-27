MILAN Nov 27 Italy's Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, will spend 45 million euros to become a minority shareholder in optical retailer Salmoiraghi & Vigano.

In a statement Luxottica said it had reached an agreement to buy new shares in Salmoiraghi & Vigano that will give it a 36 percent stake in the retailer.

Under the agreement, Luxottica and Salmoiraghi will have the right as of 2017 to exercise a call option to buy the shares both companies do not own. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)