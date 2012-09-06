MILAN, Sept 6 Shares in Italian eyewear maker Luxottica fall as investors are nervously seeking details on the ongoing sale of a stake by the controlling shareholder Leonardo del Vecchio.

Del Vecchio said on Wednesday he was starting to sell up to 7 percent of the Italian eyewear maker through a Luxembourg company called Delfin. Goldman Sachs was acting as sole bookrunner for the sale.

At 0720 GMT Luxottica trades at 27.42 euros, down 6.6 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)