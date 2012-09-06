UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, Sept 6 Shares in Italian eyewear maker Luxottica fall as investors are nervously seeking details on the ongoing sale of a stake by the controlling shareholder Leonardo del Vecchio.
Del Vecchio said on Wednesday he was starting to sell up to 7 percent of the Italian eyewear maker through a Luxembourg company called Delfin. Goldman Sachs was acting as sole bookrunner for the sale.
At 0720 GMT Luxottica trades at 27.42 euros, down 6.6 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources