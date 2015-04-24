MILAN, April 24 Italian eyewear group Luxottica
expects the first pair of glasses born out of its
partnership with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp to be ready
in February or March, co-Chief Executive Massimo Vian told
shareholders on Friday.
Luxottica in December joined forces with Intel to target
growing appetite among consumers for so-called wearable
technology devices.
Vian said the "new fruit of this partnership would allow
people to see, listen, even speak". He added Luxottica continued
to work on the second version of the Google Glass and was in
constant contact with the CEOs of Intel and Google.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)