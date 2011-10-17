PARIS Oct 17 The growth outlook for the global luxury goods industry in 2011 is stronger now than it was in spring in spite of worries that tough economic conditions would fuel a downturn, consultancy Bain & Co said in a report published on Monday.

Bain, whose conclusions are closely watched by the industry, said it now expected luxury goods sales to rise 13 percent at constant exchange rates, lifting a previous forecast of 8 percent back in May.

Bain said the uptick was due to a resurgence of growth in Europe and the United States, strong performances in China and Latin America and a milder-than-expected impact from Japan's earthquakes.

Last year, Bain forecast luxury goods' sales growth to slow in 2011 from a strong 2010, which was regarded as a catch-up year after the spending slump of 2009.

On Tuesday, the world's biggest luxury group LVMH publishes third-quarter sales figures which analysts expect to show strong growth after sector peer Burberry said earlier this month it saw no sign of a drop in demand.

Bain estimated the luxury goods industry's like-for-like sales growth to reach 9 percent in 2011 and forecast Internet sales to rise 25 percent, totalling 5.6 billion euros.

"Hard luxury," which includes watches and jewellery, is expected to be the most buoyant sub-sector of the industry this year with growth of 18 percent, followed by accessories such as handbags with sales growth of 13 percent, Bain said.

Meanwhile in a separate report also published on Monday, Italian luxury trade body Altagamma said it expected overall luxury groups' margins to rise on average by 10 percent in 2012 against 2011.

"All markets are forecast to grow steadily in 2012," Altagamma said.