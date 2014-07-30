PARIS, July 30 Kering Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix on Wednesday said the group had paid a multiple of "over 13 times" annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin.

Duplaix declined to disclose more financial details about the transaction and the brand's profitablity and revenue.

The watchmaker is private so does not disclose financial information.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Leila Abboud)