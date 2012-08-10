* Top-end luxury growing 6 pct a year since 2000
* Expected to outpace other segments through 2014
* Luxury prices up 7 pct in 2011 -Cheuvreux
* Luxury houses withdrawing from dept stores into own
outlets
By Nina Sovich
PARIS, Aug 10 If, like French fashion house
Balmain, you can sell a ripped cotton tee-shirt for more than
1,000 euros, you might wonder if there's any price your
well-heeled customers won't pay.
It's a question the luxury industry has been posing for
years as it skipped through the financial crisis in diamond
slingbacks - House of Borgezie, 120,000 euros ($148,000).
"There is a tendency among the most high-end buyers to
forget about cost. They want the best. They want what they
want," said Michel Chevalier, author of Luxury Brand Management.
It is the most expensive brands, dubbed "absolute" luxury -
among them Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels and Bottega
Veneta - that are growing the fastest of all, thanks to emerging
market demand, particularly from China.
According to Bain research, the "absolute" segment has grown
6 percent a year, outperforming the general luxury market, since
2000. It now accounts for 40 billion euros of the 191 billion
euro luxury market and is expected to grow faster than other
segments through 2014.
"There is limited supply of these products," said Citigroup
luxury analyst Thomas Chauvet of prestige and vintage cognacs
and champagnes, which come from just a small region of France.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to increase prices."
Analysts say prices in the luxury industry have surged from
2001 to 2011 and will keep rising faster than broader prices.
Thomas Mesmin at Cheuvreux estimates that prices for fashion and
leather goods rose 62 percent in that period, while watches and
jewellery have risen 78 percent. Euro zone inflation has
totalled just 26 percent over the 11 years.
Much of the rise in luxury prices occurred before the 2008
crisis, but prices have been rising again since the second half
of 2010. In 2011 Cheuvreux estimates that luxury prices rose 7
percent across the board.
Prices for champagne, leather goods, jewellery and the like
have been particularly buoyant for the past two years.
A Hermes Cape Cod watch that sold for 1,300 euros in 2009
now sells for 2,200. A bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial Rosé
that sold for $60 in 2010 in the United States now fetches
$75.99.
LVMH, the world's largest luxury brand, has been
especially assertive, raising prices in its Louis Vuitton and
high-prestige champagne lines by up to 15 percent in 2011.
Chauvet says systematic price increases at LVMH account for a
third of its revenue growth.
POWER PRICING
One analyst noted that LVMH frets over the entry price for
Louis Vuitton bags every year, knowing that too high would
alienate some customers, but too low would cheapen the brand.
"The entry price point at Louis Vuitton is agonised over,"
said the analyst. "I am told it is the single most important
decision they make all year."
This pricing strategy contrasts sharply with lower-end
fashion, where brands such as Gap are offering big discounts to
attract bargain hunters and keep revenues up.
"Top luxury will cost more, while mid-priced fashion will
cost less," cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli, who
floated his eponymous company in June, told Reuters.
These prices could go up even more if leather and crocodile
prices rise in 2012 due to the drought now affecting the U.S.
Midwest, as they did in 2011 when harsh weather in Australia
helped push up skin prices.
In truth, the rise in commodity prices is likely to be only
a small contributor to price rises. The best brands, including
Louis Vuitton, many champagne houses, Hermes and Chanel
fragrances, have operating margins of 40-50 percent and gross
margins well over 60 percent, so they could comfortably absorb
cost rises if they were minded to.
Margins will instead get wider as more luxury houses pull
their products from department stores and set up their own
flagship outlets, taking with them retail margins that can be
2.5 times the wholesale price. They can also then shield their
brands from the dirty business of regular discount sales.
"No one wants to buy something rare and expensive and find
out three months later it's selling for half off," said Fflur
Roberts, head of luxury at Euromonitor. "This doesn't engender
respect for a brand. And luxury is about perception."
The question that many luxury retailers now face is how
quickly to increase prices, especially in emerging markets like
China, where prices are already 50 percent higher than in Europe
because of taxes and import duties.
That gap is not sustainable and could inhibit luxury market
growth in China if Chinese customers, who also account for
roughly a third of sales in French stores, begin to feel they
are being ripped off in their own markets.
The answer, it seems, is not to cap prices overseas but to
let rip at home.
Thus LVMH is likely to raise prices in Europe 10 percent
this autumn, says Chauvet, to rebalance the China premium.