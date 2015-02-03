Feb 3 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* FY 2014 profit after tax of 181.5 million Swiss francs ($195.5 million), up 1.3 percent over last year

* Board of Directors proposes to General Meeting of May 20, unchanged dividend of 11 Swiss francs gross per share

* Could increase FY gross income by 1.3 percent to 451.6 million Swiss francs

* Decisions of Swiss National bank of January 2015 to affect expected interest income in 2015