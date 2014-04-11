UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Luzhou Lao Jiao Co Ltd
* Says expects Q1 net profit down 50-60 percent y/y at 457.1-571.4 million yuan ($73.58-91.98 million)
* Says 2013 net profit down 21.69 percent y/y at 3.44 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/het48v; link.reuters.com/jet48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2125 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources