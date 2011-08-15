* Some of LV='s 80 funds jobs likely to go - spokeswoman

LONDON Aug 15 British mutual insurer LV= said jobs were likely to go under a deal to hand management of its funds business to Threadneedle Investments.

LV='s fund management workforce of 80 will transfer to Threadneedle, but some are likely to be made redundant, an LV spokeswoman said. The number of staff who might be affected had not been decided.

Bournemouth-based LV=, the only major British insurer apart from Aviva to operate in both the life and non-life markets, said the move would free it to concentrate on its insurance businesses.

LV='s fund management arm looked after 8.48 billion pounds ($13.8 billion) as of June 30, including 560 million pounds of third party funds and 900 million pounds of staff pension fund assets, compared with Threadneedle's 68.8 billion pounds.

LV= put its funds business up for sale in April and entered exclusive talks about a possible outsourcing deal with Threadneedle last month.

LV=, Britain's fourth-biggest motor insurer and its second-biggest provider of enhanced annuities, employs a total of 4,500 people. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Cowell)