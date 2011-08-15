UPDATE 2-Statoil takes hit as cuts long-term oil price view
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
* Some of LV='s 80 funds jobs likely to go - spokeswoman
* LV= had 8.48 bln stg of funds under management at June 30
LONDON Aug 15 British mutual insurer LV= said jobs were likely to go under a deal to hand management of its funds business to Threadneedle Investments.
LV='s fund management workforce of 80 will transfer to Threadneedle, but some are likely to be made redundant, an LV spokeswoman said. The number of staff who might be affected had not been decided.
Bournemouth-based LV=, the only major British insurer apart from Aviva to operate in both the life and non-life markets, said the move would free it to concentrate on its insurance businesses.
LV='s fund management arm looked after 8.48 billion pounds ($13.8 billion) as of June 30, including 560 million pounds of third party funds and 900 million pounds of staff pension fund assets, compared with Threadneedle's 68.8 billion pounds.
LV= put its funds business up for sale in April and entered exclusive talks about a possible outsourcing deal with Threadneedle last month.
LV=, Britain's fourth-biggest motor insurer and its second-biggest provider of enhanced annuities, employs a total of 4,500 people. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Cowell)
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
(Adds detail, table) LONDON, Feb 7 German-owned Aldi has overtaken the Co-operative to become Britain's fifth biggest supermarket group, industry data showed on Tuesday, highlighting the rapid growth of the discount chain. Aldi's sales rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Jan. 29, taking its market share to 6.2 percent, ahead of the Co-op's 6.0 percent, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said. Aldi and German budget rival Lidl have in recent years won sha
HARARE, Feb 7 Standard Chartered Plc's Zimbabwean business has restricted the use of Visa debit cards outside the country, in a sign that foreign currency shortages were worsening despite the introduction of a "bond currency" last year.